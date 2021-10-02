The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Toro were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

TTC opened at $98.21 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

