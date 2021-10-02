The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 83.0% in September

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.