The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 83.0% in September

Oct 2nd, 2021

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

