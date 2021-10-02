The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SGPYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.