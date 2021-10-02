The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SGPYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

