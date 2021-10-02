The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $679.65

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 679.65 ($8.88) and traded as high as GBX 705.60 ($9.22). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 700.40 ($9.15), with a volume of 2,255,681 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 716 ($9.35).

The company has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 728.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 679.65.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

