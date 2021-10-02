The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stake Reduced by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,240 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The New York Times by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,625,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,319,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the second quarter worth $294,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the second quarter worth $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 130.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

