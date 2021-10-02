The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 86,047 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,047 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

