The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,445 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $31,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

ROK opened at $294.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.33. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.51 and a twelve month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

