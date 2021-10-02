The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,946 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Exponent were worth $27,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $7,197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,808,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

