The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.38 Million Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,724 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.92% of Utz Brands worth $27,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Utz Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

NYSE UTZ opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

