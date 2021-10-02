The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $29,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $293,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.