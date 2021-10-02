The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

