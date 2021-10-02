The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264,732 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

