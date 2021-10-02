The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €69.15 ($81.36).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.01.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.