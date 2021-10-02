The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €38.68 ($45.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is €38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.27. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €41.31 ($48.60).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

