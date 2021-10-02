The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.08.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $416.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,563. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $314.29 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,787 shares of company stock worth $35,897,302. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.