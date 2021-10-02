The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHEF. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

