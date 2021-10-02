The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$78.65 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.92 and a 52-week high of C$82.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$78.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

