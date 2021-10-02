The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

AES traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,779,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,276. The AES has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 84.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 5.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

