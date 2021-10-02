Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce sales of $4.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.44. The stock has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

