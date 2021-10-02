Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $910.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company hit a milestone in second-quarter 2021, with quarterly profits topping $1 billion for the first time. Riding on robust Model 3/Y demand, the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth achieved record production and deliveries despite chip crunch. With China being the biggest EV market, Tesla’s Shanghai factory is buoying the company's revenue prospects.Construction of Berlin and Texas gigafactories are well on track, with production expected to commence this year. Along with increasing automotive revenues, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting earnings prospects. Robust free cash flow (FCF) along with low leverage is another tailwind for Tesla. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $606.65.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $775.22 on Tuesday. Tesla has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $723.42 and a 200 day moving average of $677.20. The company has a market capitalization of $767.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.76, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

