Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TERN opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.28. Equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,406,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 134,819 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,853,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,611,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $24,753,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

