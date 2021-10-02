Terex (NYSE:TEX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terex's backlog has been improving over the past three quarters and soared 199% year over year to $2,305 million in second-quarter 2021, which positions it well for improved results. Terex thus expects sales to be around $3.7 billion in 2021, indicating year-over-year growth of 27%. Earnings per share is expected in the range of $2.85 to $3.05, compared with earnings of 13 cents in 2020. This will be driven by improved results in both of its segments and cost saving actions. Higher input costs, particularly of steel and supply chain headwinds will somewhat negate these gains. Nevertheless, the company is progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term growth. In sync with this, Terex is investing in innovative products, digital innovation, expansion of manufacturing facilities and acquisitions.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. Terex has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 7.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $2,396,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Terex by 463.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

