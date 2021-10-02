Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 87.6% in September

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the August 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TDF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 50,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,081. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter worth $207,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.