Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,055.61

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,055.61 ($13.79) and traded as low as GBX 1,045.27 ($13.66). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,052 ($13.74), with a volume of 193,367 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £703.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,100.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

