Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams Sells 29,711 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $845,277.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TLS opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.75. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Telos by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

