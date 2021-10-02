Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TELNY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TELNY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

