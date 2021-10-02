Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX opened at $383.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.