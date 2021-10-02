TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,253,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,648 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 245,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,088 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSI opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

