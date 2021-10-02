Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,684,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TTCM opened at $0.01 on Friday. Tautachrome has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Get Tautachrome alerts:

Tautachrome Company Profile

Tautachrome, Inc is an Internet technology development company. It develops KlickZie platform, which turns smartphones into trustable imagers and serves as first imagery-based social portal network. The Company’s ArKnet platform provides virtual interfacing for consumer purchases from providers in the global household goods and services marketplace.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tautachrome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tautachrome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.