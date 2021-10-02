Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

