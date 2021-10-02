Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires 67,432 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,432 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $33,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of TRV opened at $152.42 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

