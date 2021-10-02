SYNC Network Market Capitalization Hits $3.64 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $10,682.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,686,902 coins and its circulating supply is 119,932,636 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

