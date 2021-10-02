SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

SWKH stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. SWK has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $234.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SWK will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SWK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SWK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SWK by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in SWK during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 90,472 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

