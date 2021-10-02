Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $997.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

