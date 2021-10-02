Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after buying an additional 191,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,855.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,027.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,441 shares of company stock worth $1,018,640. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO opened at $22.17 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

