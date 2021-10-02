Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth $289,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth $23,797,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.87. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.