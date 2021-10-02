Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Gossamer Bio worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 31.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 226,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

GOSS opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

