Swiss National Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.96. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

BHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

