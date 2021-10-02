Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth $52,132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth $479,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $4,704,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,160 shares of company stock worth $17,712,897 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

