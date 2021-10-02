Swiss National Bank Has $1 Million Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Willdan Group worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.52 million, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

