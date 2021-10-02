Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.28

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 22973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

