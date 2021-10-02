S&W Seed’s (SANW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SANW. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.65. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

