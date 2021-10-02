Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 20,400 First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 108,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

