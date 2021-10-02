Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $24.08 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

