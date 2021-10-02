Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $345,000 in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Advanced Emissions Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 70,267 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

ADES opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

