Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after buying an additional 150,236 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,902,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $242,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

