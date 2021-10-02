Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 28,400 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.06 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

