SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

