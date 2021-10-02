Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

