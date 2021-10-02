Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $360.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.